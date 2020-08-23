Gary BRADDOCK

BRADDOCK, Gary Lee 86, a graduate from Roxton, TX found his angel wings Aug. 17, 2020. He pass-ed peacefully at his home in Brandon, FL. He was an Air Force veteran, newspaper reporter, and he retired from the City of Tampa. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Brandon. Gary was a beloved family man. He is survived by his wife of 63 plus years, Alycia J. Braddock; son, Steven Braddock; daughter, Karen Herald; and their families which include granddaughter, Kristin Braddock; grandsons, Douglas Gilmore, Craig, Brett and Ryan Braddock; great-grand-daughters, Teagan Gilmore, Emma Draheim and Harley Braddock.



