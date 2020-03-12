Gary BUCK

BUCK, Gary Leslie 84, died suddely on March 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of almost 50 years, Elaine; and his brother, Douglas. He is survived by his sons, Brian (LeeAnn) and Kevin (Nicole); his grandchildren, Justin (Whitney), Brittany (Ryan) Sierakowski, and Nathanial; great-grandchildren, Avery, Bennet, and Dashiell; many other family and friends. A Memorial Celebration will be held at 1 pm, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ranchero Village, Corral Clubhouse, 7100 Ulmerton Rd., Largo, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020
