1/1
Gary CAMINITI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMINITI, Gary Alan The family of Gary Alan Cami-niti of Tampa, FL, is saddened to announce his passing Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 62 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Roberts Baker and Justin Baker; granddaughter, Bianca Baker; siblings, Greg Caminiti Sr. and Gail Pyfrom; nieces and nephews, Christopher, Shawn and Amber Pyfrom and Greg Caminiti Jr.; and many cousins. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Anthony Caminiti and Jean Caminiti. Gary proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years and was a vehicle transporter for Enterprise Leasing. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He loved visiting his friends, laughing and talking about the past. Cheers! A Celebration of Life will be at Greg Caminiti Sr.'s house Friday, September 18, 4-10 pm at 4816 Bay Crest Dr., Tampa, FL 33615. Contact Greg at (813) 293-4734. There will be an outdoor cookout for the celebration. Please bring your mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved