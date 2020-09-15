Gary CAMINITI

CAMINITI, Gary Alan The family of Gary Alan Cami-niti of Tampa, FL, is saddened to announce his passing Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 62 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Roberts Baker and Justin Baker; granddaughter, Bianca Baker; siblings, Greg Caminiti Sr. and Gail Pyfrom; nieces and nephews, Christopher, Shawn and Amber Pyfrom and Greg Caminiti Jr.; and many cousins. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Anthony Caminiti and Jean Caminiti. Gary proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years and was a vehicle transporter for Enterprise Leasing. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He loved visiting his friends, laughing and talking about the past. Cheers! A Celebration of Life will be at Greg Caminiti Sr.'s house Friday, September 18, 4-10 pm at 4816 Bay Crest Dr., Tampa, FL 33615. Contact Greg at (813) 293-4734. There will be an outdoor cookout for the celebration. Please bring your mask.



