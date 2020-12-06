To Lydia, Arianna, and Caroline,

We were so sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved husband and father. I know it is never easy to lose someone who has been your whole world and rock during the happy and sad times. Alysia felt so very close to all of you and you were very much like family to her and she was very devastated about Dr. Cannon's death as she related his passing to us. We know he was very dedicated Doctor who loved helping people and obviously was one of the many working on the front line during this pandemic and God Bless him for that. May all those beautiful memories all of you shared help to carry you through the difficult and sometimes dark times. May the love of all those who surround you make the loss a little easier and give you some comfort. We will be keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless you and hope that in time this tremendous loss will become a little easier for you. Gary, your husband and dad will always be with you not only in your heart but also in all those little things you did together every day of your life.

Ours sincerest sympathy and love.

Ken, Susan and Alysia (Rue)

Kenneth and Susan Rue

Friend