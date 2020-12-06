1/1
Gary CANNON
CANNON, Gary T. MD of Apollo Beach Florida. It is with deep sorrow we mourn the passing of Dr. Gary T. Cannon on November 28, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Lydia (Droppa) and devoted father to Arianna and Caroline. Gary had been a physician for over 35 years. He was licensed in four states: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. He was a Diplomate of both the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Urgent Care Medicine. His numerous awards include: Citizen Doctor of the Year awarded by the Kentucky Academy of Family Practice. Appointment to the Founding Board of the International Board of Urgent Care Medicine. Board of Directors for the American Board of Urgent Care Medicine. Chief Resident, Family Medicine Residency Program. Gary was working on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic. He contracted Covid and died of post-Covid complications. Gary took joy in music; especially playing drums in a touring show band. He had a strong interest in hockey and loved playing the game in the goalie position. He enjoyed participating in the Can-Am games in Lake Placid, NY. He was the coach of the inaugural Somerset High School hockey team. As a fan, he first followed the Pittsburgh Penguins and then the Tampa Bay Lightning. He attended the first ever home game for the Bolts with his father and was a fan ever since. His family will have a private celebration of his life. Please message the family at Legacy.com. If you would like to honor his memory, please make a donation For the Benefit Of Arianna and Caroline Cannon to Brandon Johnson at Edward Jones: brandonjohnson@edwardjones.com; 813-324-9363; 409 Lithia Pinecrest Road Brandon, FL 33511. Or the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation or your local youth hockey association.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
December 5, 2020
I am so sad to hear Dr. Cannon's passing. He was so friendly and an amazing physician to work with. My deepest condolences to his family. He will be missed.
Mike Jecen
Coworker
December 5, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend, my coworker, a devoted husband and father, and a wonderful man. Dr. Cannon was funny, caring, intelligent and an amazing physician. I had the pleasure of working with him and learning from him for several years. I gave him the nickname of Uncle Gary because he was like the uncle I never had. I will miss his jokes, his thumb drumming on the desk and his interesting life stories. I will miss him greatly.
For Lydia and his girls, you were all his world. He loved you so much and always spoke so highly of all of you. Please carry the love he had for you in your hearts forever.
Davi Jones
Coworker
December 5, 2020
I had the absolute honor of working with Dr Cannon. To say he was a great guy is a huge understatement. He was a wealth of knowledge and an excellent, caring physician. I will fondly remember listening to Jazz and talking about drumming while working. He will be greatly missed and my deepest sympathy to his family.
Eddie Solis
Coworker
December 5, 2020
I've been a colleague of Dr Cannon since 2014. A true leader and hero for our Brandon MedExpress Clinic. He left a lasting impression not only to the staff but to his patients. We will sorely miss this gentleman and top notch physician.
Cornel Tomelden
Coworker
December 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I worked with Dr Cannon at the First Choice Brighton Pl. Lexington KY. May God wrap his loving arms around the family
Tayna Givens
Friend
December 4, 2020
Crushing loss. Cant begin to explain how important the care and support of Gary and his family was to mine during our crisis. My family is heartbroken and extend our love and sympathy to your family.
Michele Bryan
Friend
December 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. My deepest sympathy to Lydia, Arianna, and Caroline.
Karen Lofe
Family
December 4, 2020
Received the news today of Dr Cannon passing which was very sad and bad news to me. I worked with Dr Cannon at First Choice and Palomar for several years. He was a great Doctor and great person to work for. He always talked about his girls and his love for them and his wife. I always complement him no his dapper clothes and how they always matched and nicely pressed and in style and his new cologne which he always told me the name and he picked it out. He was a delight to work for and a nice person to be around despite the 12 to 14 hr shifts. RIP Dr Cannon and prayers to his family.
Johnette Hagemann
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Gary was my cousin, one of twenty three grandchildren of Thomas and Marie Cannon. I'm proud of his accomplishments. My deepest sympathy to Lydia, Caroline, and Arianna.
Cousin Karen Lofe - Irwin, Pa
Karen Lofe
Family
December 4, 2020
I worked with Dr Cannon for a couple of years or so when we were at Lexington Clinic Palomar . He was a very kind and gracious man and a very caring Dr. He could make us all laugh. He was very thoughtful and always always thanked me for helping him. He loved his wife and daughters and always talked about them. He will be missed and to his family my condolences
Lisa Gierman
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Gary was one of the first doctors I met and worked with for years. He was kind, generous, funny, and devoted to his family and work. He loved his family and had his girls brought much joy. He spoke highly of Ari and Caroline and was so proud of them. Terribly sad to hear about his passing. Lydia, wish you and the girls much love and peace during this difficult time.
Mamata Majmundar
Friend
December 4, 2020
What a loss. Dr. Cannon : compassionate: caring: funny; and a great doc. I will miss his cannacronyms ( those of us that worked with him know), he had his own way of making our long days- not so bad- with his humor. It is a great loss for us (his coworkers) and for the clinic and patients he cared for every day. I will miss him dearly and will always have those memories. Rest In Peace- Well done.

Kim Miller
Coworker
December 4, 2020
What a privilege it was to work with Dr. Cannon at First Choice Beaumont when it was a converted storefront on Fieldstone Way. He was a dynamic ball of energy who cared deeply about his patients and had a true passion for life. His running commentary could lighten the weight of 12-hour shifts in cramped quarters. Two things stood out for me about Dr. Cannon: 1. He loved to talk. 2. He loved to talk most about about Lydia, Arianna and Caroline. He was crazy about you girls. I dearly miss him.
Baxter Napier
Coworker
December 4, 2020
I heard this yesterday and I have been so heartbroken for all of us who were fortunate to know Dr. Cannon and to work with him. I worked with him at first choice in Lexington Starting in 2003. Lydia, I am heartbroken for you ArianAna and Caroline Sending prayers for you and his family
He will forever be missed and The Moscoe.‘s will think of him fondly.
Jane Moscoe PAC
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Dr. Cannon was a kind, gentle compassionate, & giving soul. He lived & loved well. He was a great mentor & colleague. He lived out the call to practice the art & science of medicine according to the ways of Hippocrates & virtue ethics. May his soul Rest In Peace.
Josephine Glaser, MD, FAAFP
former Lexington Clinic colleague
Josephine Glaser, MD, FAAFP
Coworker
December 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I had the pleasure of working alongside Dr. Cannon at Lexington Clinic. He will be missed.
Darlene Miller
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Dr. Cannon was a Rockstar. I was shocked and very sad to hear of his passing today. My thoughts went immediately to his beloved wife and daughters. I'm so sorry for your loss. Throughout the day memories of working together flooded my mind and I laughed through tears. We shared lots of laughs and we heard lots of stories about his girls. He loved his family very much. Dr. Cannon was a great doctor, his patients loved him, and he served them well. He will be missed.

Kathy Cline, RN
Lexington Clinic
Kathy Cline
Coworker
December 3, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with your husband in Georgetown Lydia and he was such a fine person. Of course I remember crossing paths at Christ the king or Lexington Catholic. I am so very sad to hear this. Blessings and love to you and your family.
Carol Mitchell, formerly George.
Carol mitchell
Coworker
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
Oh Dr Cannon aka Uncle Gary how you will be missed . No one can make up new words like you could , nor can they crab dance on a stool like you across the clinic! The most caring light hearted Dr I have ever had the pleasure working with . The clinic will never be the same . My prayers go out to the family . He loved his wife and girls dearly! Rest In Peace we love you .
Sheri Marzano
Coworker
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
I am so saddened and sorry for your loss. Dr. Cannon was always so kind and fun to work with. He was always willing to take the extra time and give a teaching moment. Dr Cannon always went above and beyond for his patients. During breaks he would speak of his family and his other adventures with such love and enthusiasm. Praying for comfort and peace.
Stephanie Torres Morris
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Uncle Gary has Blessed this world in so many ways. I, like many am truly heartbroken that he was taken too soon. I will never forget the great examples he set as a dedicated physician with genuine care for his patients and coworkers. He had such a Love for life, family, music, sports, humor, and of course pizza. I am praying for God's guidance to ease the pain for his family. Dr Cannon was one of the great ones and he will be missed so much!!
Cathie Cable
Coworker
December 3, 2020
I am so lucky to have spent 3 and a half years working alongside of you. Your jokes, contagious laugh, and morning greetings will always be missed. Our clinic will not be the same. Praying for Lydia and the girls, he was so very proud of both of you. Thank you for the memories Dr. C!
Kelsey Metzmeier
Coworker
December 3, 2020
I worked as Dr.Cannons Scribe for a year and a half. I had no medical experience before then and he treated me and as if I knew it all even when I was wrong or didn’t know the answer to something. He encouraged me everyday and kept me laughing. It was such a pleasure to have been working by his side this last year. I am going to miss you so much and I will never forget you.
Korri
Coworker
December 3, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Cannon in the walk in clinic at Lexington Clinic in Richmond . He loved his job and was always respectful to his patients and co-workers. He would always go the extra step to provide excellent care for his patients. He was compassionate, kind, and it was a honor for me to have worked with him. My deepest sympathy to his wife and girls with prayers God will give them strength through this.
Kathy Conner
Coworker
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
Dr Cannon you were awesome to work with.Going to miss you greatly. Jennifer BarnesRN
JenniferBarnes
Coworker
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of my brother-in-law. He called my "Lennie" . We all loved him so. My deepest sympathies to the Cannon girls. My sister Lydia and nieces Ari & Cara. Gary was an intelligent and adventurous spirit with a great laugh! My memories are always him enjoying sports on tv and commenting about the game - as he walked around the house filled to the brim with all of us inherited siblings. He will be so missed by our family. Thanks for the great memories!
Elena Manges
Sister
December 3, 2020
To Lydia, Arianna, and Caroline,
We were so sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved husband and father. I know it is never easy to lose someone who has been your whole world and rock during the happy and sad times. Alysia felt so very close to all of you and you were very much like family to her and she was very devastated about Dr. Cannon's death as she related his passing to us. We know he was very dedicated Doctor who loved helping people and obviously was one of the many working on the front line during this pandemic and God Bless him for that. May all those beautiful memories all of you shared help to carry you through the difficult and sometimes dark times. May the love of all those who surround you make the loss a little easier and give you some comfort. We will be keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless you and hope that in time this tremendous loss will become a little easier for you. Gary, your husband and dad will always be with you not only in your heart but also in all those little things you did together every day of your life.
Ours sincerest sympathy and love.
Ken, Susan and Alysia (Rue)
Kenneth and Susan Rue
Friend
December 3, 2020
I worked along side Dr. Cannon since 2014. He was one of the most kind and caring doctors that I have worked with. He cared about his patients and cared about the team he worked with. He always made everyone smile. He would always share his love of his wife and his girls! Always speaking so highly of them. He was one proud poppa. I’m praying his family can find peace. Our workplace will never be the same without Dr C. (Or uncle Gary as some of the team would say). He will be missed by many. We will beat this terrible virus. We love you Dr C.
Stormy Steakley
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Dr. Cannon was the best physician my husband and I ever had. Dr. Cannon was our doctor when he practiced at Lexington Clinic Beaumont in Lexington, Ky. Thanks to Dr. Cannon my husbands cancer was discovered early and it went on to save his life. Dr. Cannon always took his time with us and explained everything in details. Very hard to find in a physician today. We are so very sorry to his wife, daughters and family. We are not surprised to learn that Dr. Cannon was working on the front lines to fight this horrible virus he is a hero. Our deepest condolences.
Jeff and Mary Treadway
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
I remember Gary when I was a young girl. I was attending a Halloween party for the girl scouts. He was gracious enough to help do my make-up for the party and see that I got to the party safely. He was always a calm steady presence in my life. While working on my Masters degree in Nursing I was able to spend time with Gary to complete my clinical time. He was a great teacher and I learned a lot form him during that time. Now as my Son prepares to complete his medical degree I often refer to Gary as a guide for my son. He was an excellent Physician. The world will be a different place now that he is no longer in it.
Melanie Droppa
Sister
December 3, 2020
Melanie Droppa
Family
December 3, 2020
Lydia and the girls, I am so deeply saddened with the news of Dr. Cannons passing. It is so shocking for all of us that knew and worked with him here in Lexington, KY at the Lexington Clinic. I know his love for you and the girls was so passionate and I am sure this is so hard for you all. Please know that my prayers for comfort and peace are with you all at this time. He was a pleasure to work with and I will always remember the times we shared in the office. It was never a dull moment. Again, I am so sorry to hear this.
Sharon Baker
Coworker
December 3, 2020
The world has lost a great man. It was an honor to have met you and to have worked with you. Words cannot describe how many people you have helped over the years and how much you have meant to all of us. My condolences to your family. May you rest in peace.
Andrew Kinney
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Dr. Cannon you will be missed by many! It was an honor to work side by side with you. To his wife and girls I’m so very sorry for your loss.
Stacey Newman
Coworker
December 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. He was always willing to help and educate you. He made you feel appreciated and comfortable. His jokes and laughter will be missed. I love you and will miss you greatly.
Latisa T Lynch
Coworker
