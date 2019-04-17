Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Dean Yount. View Sign

YOUNT, Gary Dean



72, of Hudson, entered into rest on April 14, 2019. Former owner of Action C&C Shop of Hudson, Gary is survived by his wife, Catherine of Hudson; daughter, Amy Evans and her husband Oscar of Spring Hill; sons, Ronald Yount and his wife Lisa of Spring Hill; Jeremy Yount of Zephyrhills, Mark Fortino of Hudson; brothers, Ronald and Larry Yount of Birmingham, AL, Robert Yount of Troy, OH and sister, Bonnie Perez of Tampa and nine grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Turner Funeral Home 14360 Spring Hill Dr. Spring Hill, FL, on Saturday April 20 from 5-6 pm. A celebration of his life will follow at 6 pm.



