Gary Dorling

DORLING, Gary passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. He was a strong, healthy, active man who lost his battle to Covid-19. He would want the world to know to take this terrible virus seriously and protect yourself and others. Gary was born in Youngstown, OH on May 9, 1961. He was always a fun-loving and hard-working person. He was a master machinist his entire career, and proud of it. He was an avid golfer. His passion was classic cars, of which he fixed up and enjoyed many in his lifetime. His biggest priority in life was always his family. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Mary. She will always be his one, true love. He also leaves behind two daughters, Heather and Rachel; a stepson, Jason; two son-in-laws, Willy and Mathew); four granddaughters, Reagan, Finley, Sadie, and Piper; and his older brother, Rick. His family will be having a private service, but hope to celebrate his life with all of his family and friends at a safer time. Sunset Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
