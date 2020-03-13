Gary Fraser

FRASER, Gary L. 66, of Wildwood, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Leesburg, Florida. Gary was the son of the late Lewis L. Fraser and Jean Ivey Fraser. He was also prede- ceased by sister, Suzie Fraser and nephew, Christopher Jantz. Survivors include sister, Dena (John) Widdel, of Vista, CA; niece, Kim (Mark) Rudolph, Matthews, NC; nephews, Michael Evans and Kelly (Jenna) Evans, Tallahassee, FL; and extended family. Full Obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be shared by visiting: www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood. Banks/Page-Theus www.bankspagetheus.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020
