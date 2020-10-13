GOLDEN, Gary Wayne Sr. of Seffner, passed away August 29, 2020. Born in Bainbridge, GA, in 1944, Gary moved to the Tampa area as a boy and spent his 76 years serving and honoring his country and his family. From 1964 to 1966, Gary served as a small weapons specialist in the Army in Washington State where he was responsible for training troops for the Vietnam War. His friends and family knew him as a true patriot that loved his country. Gary was a member of the DAV
, Disabled American Veterans
. Family was important to Gary, as was his passion for all things Gators, especially football and basketball. When we think of him, we remember camping and fishing trips at the lake, holidays spent with family and friends, and his enthusiasm for Rotties. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Diane Golden; his three children, Gary Golden II, Cindy McConnell, and Chris Golden; and his brother, Lamar Golden. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Floyd and Vera Golden. Beloved husband, father, brother and friend, Gary was a man of strong convictions, not just about politics but also about values like honesty and family. He will be remembered forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am, October 16, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Florida Big Dog Rescue or Wounded Warriors
.