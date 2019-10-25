|
GOULD, Gary B. 81, of Clearwater, FL passed away October 21, 2019. Gary is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathy; son, Andy; daughter, Julie Anne (Mark) Nichols; a brother, Donald (Nancy) Gould; three grandchildren, Emily, Pamela Jo, Kevin; two great-grandchildren; and a niece Karen Ivory. Memorial Service is Sunday, October 27, 2019, 2 pm at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1199 S. Highland Ave., Largo, FL 33770. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019