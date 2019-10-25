Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Gould
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Gould

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Gould Obituary
GOULD, Gary B. 81, of Clearwater, FL passed away October 21, 2019. Gary is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathy; son, Andy; daughter, Julie Anne (Mark) Nichols; a brother, Donald (Nancy) Gould; three grandchildren, Emily, Pamela Jo, Kevin; two great-grandchildren; and a niece Karen Ivory. Memorial Service is Sunday, October 27, 2019, 2 pm at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1199 S. Highland Ave., Largo, FL 33770. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now