Gary HARMON
HARMON, Gary E. of Tampa, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020 at the age of 85. He is predeceased by his wife, Hilda Munoz Harmon. He is survived by his daughter, Celeste Kellar; son-in-law, Paul; son, Christopher Harmon; daughter-in-law, Valerie Harmon; as well as six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. As per his wishes, no memorial services are planned. Donations are being accepted in his name at The Pepin Academies Foundation, 9304 Camden Field Pkwy, Riverview, FL 33578.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
