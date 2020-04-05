HELMICK, Gary K. 68, of Valrico, Florida, born in Clarksburg, West Virginia April 8, 1951, went home to be with his Lord April 2, 2020. He was known for his kindness and hospitality, and enjoyed golf, and sports in general. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ina J. Helmick; son, Nathan Helmick and his wife, Rebecca of Fairfax, Virginia; grandchildren, Malachi Helmick, Katelyn Helmick, and Noah Helmick; mother, Betty J. Helmick of Valrico; and brothers, Aaron Helmick of Springfield, Virgina and Roger Helmick of Clarks-burg, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Helmick. A private funeral service will be held Monday, April 6, 3 pm, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City. Due to COVID-19, the service will be limited to immediate family only, but it will be live-streamed for extended family and friends. Please email the office at hopewellfuneral.com to request an invite and receive instructions for access. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friederich's Ataxia Research Association (FARA) at curfa.org. Expressions of condolence may be given at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020