Gary HIGGINS
HIGGINS, Gary M. 80, of Plant City, Florida, entered into eternal rest on August 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie. Gary was a Korean War Veteran CpI. with the 140th. MP Company 3rd. U.S. Army and a Retired Captain with the Florida Highway Patrol after more than 30 years of service. He is survived by his children, Jodi Hayes (Glenn) and Tracy Higgins (Tammi); grandchildren, Brent Higgins (Amanda), Shannon Lancy (Art) and Stephanie Christo (Andrew), great-grand-children, Noah, Jackson and Madison; and brother, Richard Higgins (Emily) of Bailey, New York. Gary will be laid into eternal rest with his wife of 35 years. A Mass of Resurrection will be held be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 am at St. Clement Catholic Church, 1104 N. Alexander St., Plant City with Father Mike O'Brien, officiating, with Interment to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens located at 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City, Florida 33567. Expressions of condolence and video memorial at HopewellFuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
