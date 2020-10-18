1/2
Gary KARKHECK
1944 - 2020
KARKHECK, Gary George 76, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born June 4, 1944 in Oceanside, New York, the son of late Henry "Nick" and Emma Karkheck. He was a devout Christian. He graduated from Dixie Hollins High School. He served in the U.S. Navy in Submarine service. He was a long-time member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and active in Via de Cristo. He retired from Florida Power. Gary is survived by his son, Curt Karkheck; his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Betsy Sebade; his sisters-in-law, Marsha Karkheck and Herta Sebade; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nephews and nieces. The memorial service will be Tuesday, October 27, at 6 pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg. For more information: https://veteransfuneralcare.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
