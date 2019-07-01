CALLICOAT, Gary Lee
67, of Lutz, FL, passed away on June 27, 2019. Gary went peace- fully at Advent Health Hospital, Wesley Chapel and joined his Lord in Heaven with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving and devoted family. A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel. A funeral will be held at 10 am Wednesday, July 3 at the funeral home, with a graveside to follow. Full obituary/guestbook can be found online at:
blountcurrycarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 1, 2019