Gary Lee CALLICOAT

Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
Graveside service
Following Services
Obituary
CALLICOAT, Gary Lee

67, of Lutz, FL, passed away on June 27, 2019. Gary went peace- fully at Advent Health Hospital, Wesley Chapel and joined his Lord in Heaven with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving and devoted family. A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel. A funeral will be held at 10 am Wednesday, July 3 at the funeral home, with a graveside to follow. Full obituary/guestbook can be found online at:

blountcurrycarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 1, 2019
Funeral Home Details