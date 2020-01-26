Gary LEVINE

Obituary
LEVINE, Dr. Gary passed away January 22, 2020 where he joins his father, Bernard Levine and mother, Roseann Levine, along with his niece, Alexandra Levine. Gary was a well known physician in Pinellas and Pasco County for 30 years. He left an abundance of well cared for patients, friends and family. He had a strong passion for his football team, the Miami Dolphins. He is survived by his wife, Marcie; his sons, Blaine, Doron and Cameron. He is also survived by his daughters, Brooke, Stephanie and Jody; his twin brother, Larry; his sister-in-law, Sheila; along with his niece, Tawny. Please come to Dr. Levine's celebration of life graveside service Sunday January 26, 2020, 2 pm, at the Parklawn Memorial Cemetery, 2966 Belcher Rd., Dunedin, FL, 34698. In lieu of flowers, please come with a written memory you have of Dr. Levine, for his family to have. MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
