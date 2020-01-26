Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
LEVINE, Dr. Gary passed away January 22, 2020 where he joins his father, Bernard Levine and mother, Roseann Levine, along with his niece, Alexandra Levine. Gary was a well known physician in Pinellas and Pasco County for 30 years. He left an abundance of well cared for patients, friends and family. He had a strong passion for his football team, the Miami Dolphins. He is survived by his wife, Marcie; his sons, Blaine, Doron and Cameron. He is also survived by his daughters, Brooke, Stephanie and Jody; his twin brother, Larry; his sister-in-law, Sheila; along with his niece, Tawny. Please come to Dr. Levine's celebration of life graveside service Sunday January 26, 2020, 2 pm, at the Parklawn Memorial Cemetery, 2966 Belcher Rd., Dunedin, FL, 34698. In lieu of flowers, please come with a written memory you have of Dr. Levine, for his family to have. MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
