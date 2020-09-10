1/2
Gary LLOYD
LLOYD, Gary Eugene 76, born September 23, 1943 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to George and Bet ty Lloyd, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He moved to Wall Township, NJ and graduated from Wall Township High School in 1962. He was a military veteran proudly serving in the USMC for 4 1/2 years earning the rank of Sargeant. Gary was a Detective for the Wall Township Police Department for five years. Upon moving to Florida in 1973, he joined the New Port Richey Police Department retiring as Detective Sargeant in 1992. Gary earned his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Pasco Hernando Community College during that time. After retirement, he joined Scott Paint of Holiday for nineteen years and retired as an Assistant Manager. Gary was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robin; and sister, Lois. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gertrude Eugenia; beloved daughters, Trudy Ann and Patricia Eugenia; sisters, Janice and Karen; brothers, Brian and Ronald; brother-in-law and best friend, Gary; niece, Christine; nephew, Chad; five beautiful grandchildren, Heather, Patrick, Daniel, Hannah, Sean; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dobies FH/Old CR 54

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
