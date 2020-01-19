LOKEN, Gary L. 72, of Tarpon Springs passed, away January 14, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN to L.M. and Vivian Loken. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Gail Loken; children, Tim Loken and wife, Faith, Jenny Ribalta and husband, Keith, and Jodi Robertson and husband, Jeremy; brothers, Lon Loken and Tom Loken and wife, Sally; grandchildren, Sophia, Grace, Luke, Claire, and Hope. He was a veteran of the United States Army. A 40 year resident of Dunedin, he owned and operated Gary Loken Construction and was an active member of North Dunedin Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 1 at North Dunedin Baptist Church, 1595 Michigan Blvd, Dunedin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Charitable Service Trust in his memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020