  • "We have rented one of his units from him for years. Nice..."
    - Marty and Pat Pehl
  • "You will be missed, you loved God, family, people. You..."
    - David Ball
  • "I knew Gary and Gail from the time they first started..."
    - Beth Cummings
  • "Rest in peace Gary. You and Gail were good friends. You..."
    - Bonnie Stevens
  • "He was the perfect example as "a friend"...."
    - Kruse Smith
Service Information
Neptune Society - Palm Harbor (Tampa)
2560 Tampa Rd
Palm Harbor, FL
34684
(727)-789-6911
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
North Dunedin Baptist Church
1595 Michigan Blvd
Dunedin, FL
Obituary
LOKEN, Gary L. 72, of Tarpon Springs passed, away January 14, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN to L.M. and Vivian Loken. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Gail Loken; children, Tim Loken and wife, Faith, Jenny Ribalta and husband, Keith, and Jodi Robertson and husband, Jeremy; brothers, Lon Loken and Tom Loken and wife, Sally; grandchildren, Sophia, Grace, Luke, Claire, and Hope. He was a veteran of the United States Army. A 40 year resident of Dunedin, he owned and operated Gary Loken Construction and was an active member of North Dunedin Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 1 at North Dunedin Baptist Church, 1595 Michigan Blvd, Dunedin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Charitable Service Trust in his memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
