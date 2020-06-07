PAULSEN, Gary Joseph of St. Petersburg, died May 18, 2020. Born in Oak Park, IL Oct. 16, 1956 to George and Claire Paulsen, he is predeceased by his father, George and brother, Dale. He is survived by his loving mother, Claire M. Paulsen and siblings, June (Richard) Stack, Lora House, and David Paulsen; nieces, Crystal (Kevin) Lim, Tiffany (James) Heeman, Mariah (Mike) Hammond, Haley (Evan) Dougherty; uncle, Warren and aunt, Gwen; great-nieces and nephews. Gary loved the outdoors and was an avid dog lover. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Humane Society of Pinellas County, 3040 St. Road 590, Clearwater 33759.



