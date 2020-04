Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Schuler 4/1/50 - 4/12/10 Happy 70th Birthday! I am so thankful for the 40 years we had together. You live on in my heart and my thoughts. You will always be a part of my life. I remember us young and all the days in between. Missing you now and until we meet again, Loving you always Cindy, family and friends

Gary Schuler 4/1/50 - 4/12/10 Happy 70th Birthday! I am so thankful for the 40 years we had together. You live on in my heart and my thoughts. You will always be a part of my life. I remember us young and all the days in between. Missing you now and until we meet again, Loving you always Cindy, family and friends Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2020

