STOTTS, Gary L. 80, Clearwater, FL died April 11, 2020. He is predeceas-ed by his parents, Lyle E. and Ellen M. and brother, Dennis K. Stotts. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce Hilliard Stotts; sister, Rella Bowman (David); daughter, Heather Anderson, son-in-law Todd Anderson; and grandson, Tide Anderson. He earned a BS and MBA from Emporia State University where he played baseball, and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He served in the U.S. Army 1962-64 and became Emporia City Treasurer in 1966. He served the State of Kansas under six Governors, as Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Corrections, retiring in 1996. He loved travelling and visited all the States, Canada, and Mexico, and jogged on all the coasts. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Emporia State University "Baseball Winning Edge." Send to ESU Foundation, 1500 Highland St., Emporia, Kansas 66801. Private graveside services were April 16, followed by burial at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor, FL. Guestbook: www.curlewhills.com Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020