WATKINS, Gary Wayne of Seffner, FL, went to be with Jesus Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 66. Gary is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan; daughter, Lisa Myers (Timmy); sons, Clarence "Ronnie" Watkins (Amber) and Gary Watkins Jr. (Mamie); his grandson, just like his own son, Tyler Watkins; brother, Ronald Watkins; his aunt, Maxine Myrant; many loving grandchildren, Brent, Amity, Alyssa, Frankie, Carly, Johnny, Clarence, Elaina, Vince; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Gary was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and a friend to everyone. Gary was born to parents Clarence and Emma Watkins January 30, 1953 in East Saint Louis, IL. He was one of five children. Gary loved spending time with his family and friends, especially visiting places outdoors. He was a small business owner in the paving and asphalt business with his two sons. Gary was always there to help his family with household projects and whatever they needed. He loved to build things, with his latest project an outdoor pavilion for his son Gary. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hillsborough Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon, FL November 1 from 3-8 pm. Funeral Services will be held November 2 at 10 am.

