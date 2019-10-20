Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayl SIMON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIMON, Gayl Powell 77, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 after a long fight with Alzheimers. She was born August 18, 1942, in St. Petersburg to parents Wardy and Dot Powell and welcomed by devoted grandparents Claud and Dot Nesbit. Gayl was a 1960 graduate of St. Petersburg High School and had a successful career as owner of beauty and barber schools, PHD Hair Academy, and Sunstate Academy. Gayl was kind and generous, the life of the party, and especially enjoyed spending time with her sons and grandchildren. Gayl is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tony Simon of Safety Harbor; her son, Dennis McCanless; and grandchildren, Brandon, Austin, and Ellen, all of Boerne, TX; son, Mike McCanless; and grandson, Kyle McCanless of Aliso Viejo, CA. Gayl is also survived by her brother, Al Powell of Savannah, GA, and a life-long group of friends, Pat Kapfammer, Toni Sherman, Diane Simpson, Jill Raley, and Patty White. Memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation.

