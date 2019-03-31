Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gaylin Wiley CRENSHAW. View Sign

on Saturday, March 23, 2019, Gaylin Wiley Crenshaw, mother of three and grandmother of two, passed away at the age of 67 in St. Petersburg, FL. Gaylin was born on July 30, 1951 in Warren, OH to Clyde Wiley and Virginia (Wiley) Sprangers. Soon after, she moved to St. Petersburg where she lived most of her life. She was a graduate of Boca Ciega High School and was the Children's Minister at Pasadena Community Church for 36 years before retiring in 2009. Gaylin was preceded in death by her husband, James Crenshaw; her father, Clyde Wiley; her stepfather, Wally Sprangers and her brother, Jeffery Wiley. She is survived by her mother, Virginia Sprangers her three children, Brent Crenshaw, Jaimee C. Dresdner and her husband, Lawrence and Mackenzee C. Randolph and her husband, Denzil; and her two grandchildren, Abbigail and Baron Dresdner. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ed and Sylvia Russell and nieces and nephew, Kim McFadden, Michele Russell, Joslyn Daignault, Jarrod Wiley and Christina Barnes and families. Should you wish to send the family a card, please address them to 4050 25th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713. A celebration of life will be held in May, with date and times to be determined. Online guestbook and full obituary at:



