COOK, Gene Carol



101, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed January 11, 2019. She was born in Warren, PA March 10, 1917. She attended Westminster College in Pennsylvania and Lewis Hotel Management School in Washington, D.C., where she met her husband, William. She worked for Bell Aircraft in Buffalo, NY, during World War II. Gene and her husband owned a summer resort named The Inn, at Lake Chautauqua, NY for several years before moving to Florida. Thereafter, she was a decorator for Montgomery Wards and Wellington Hall before starting her own business in St. Petersburg, FL for several decades, named Interiors by Gene. She enjoyed bridge, sewing and cooking. She was a member of United Church of God since 1961. She is survived by William G. Cook III, her son, a 1965 graduate of Northeast High School, St. Petersburg, FL.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019

