EVANS, Gene 73, of Thono-tosassa, FL, passed away November 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Burley Evans; and sister, Connie Davis. Gene was a 50 year member of the Hornersville Masonic Lodge #215 in Hornersville, MO. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Kathy Evans; brothers, Everett (Peggy) Evans of Jonesboro, AR and Ron (Shoko) Evans of Blytheville, AR; children, Christie (Lee) Kepler of Lutz, FL, Troy (Amy) Hansen of Sultan, WA and Bryan (Yanett) Hansen of Lake Stevens, WA; grandchildren, Tyler Grimes (fiancee, Liana Senk), Cameron Grimes (fiancee, Rachelly Lara), Caelen and Gavin Kepler, Amanda (Will) Kendall, Bryan T. Hansen, James (Hallie) Hansen and Daniel Hansen; great-grandchildren, Avery, Benjamin, Liam and Saige. He is also survived by many, loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Blount and Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel, Temple Terrace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Words of comfort may be expressed at www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019