FAVERO, Gene On Tuesday, July 7, 202 Gene Favero of Palm Harbor, FL passed away at 95. He was born in New York. Gene grew up with three brothers, joined the Army in 1943, and survived intense fighting in Asia as a Technical Sergeant where he earned two Bronze Stars. In 1949, Gene married the love of his life, Mickey, who predeceased him. He leaves his children, David, JoAnn, Marybeth and Thomas; as well as 10 grandchildren. Gene was a great husband, father and grandfather. We will love him and miss him until we meet again. God bless him. Due to COVID, the service will be for family only. Your prayers are welcome. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
