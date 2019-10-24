FRICKE, Gene 86, of Tampa, FL, born August 3, 1933, entered into eternal rest Sept. 26, 2019 at the Melesh Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Diane (nee Pagni); three daughters, Gail Paquette (Tom), Karen McGrail (Mark), and Nancy Wijas (Steve); a sister, Sharon Fricke Banks, Buffalo Grove, IL; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Service and interment will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 14920 Hutchison Rd., Tampa, FL 33625 Oct. 26, 2019 at 10 am with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Messiah Music Ministry Fund or Messiah Memorial Garden Fund.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019