General WALTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for General WALTON.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View Map
Wake
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church
3647 18th Ave. S.
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church
3647 18th Ave. S.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WALTON, General 85, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 3, 2020. He is survived by his children, Alberta Walton-Lane, Desiree Walton, and Cliffton Walton; a sister, Alberta Sue Williams (Arthur); 20 grandchildren; a host of great-grand-children; nieces; nephews; and friends. Visitation will be Friday 3-5 pm, at the funeral home. Wake will be 6-7 pm, at the church. Funeral will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11 am, at Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3647 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.