WALTON, General 85, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 3, 2020. He is survived by his children, Alberta Walton-Lane, Desiree Walton, and Cliffton Walton; a sister, Alberta Sue Williams (Arthur); 20 grandchildren; a host of great-grand-children; nieces; nephews; and friends. Visitation will be Friday 3-5 pm, at the funeral home. Wake will be 6-7 pm, at the church. Funeral will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11 am, at Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3647 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020