ARBASAK, Genevieve M. (Filip)
95, of St. Petersburg, FL died March 25, 2019. She was formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, the beloved wife of the late Casimir Anthony; loving mother of Thomas J. (Nancy) and Christine A. Arbasak all of St. Petersburg, FL; preceded in death by her children, David P., James M., and Cynthia J. Cwiklik. She was the dear grandmother, "Gigi", of four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All services are in Pittsburgh, PA under the direction of the John J. Gmiter Funeral Home. Guestbook at:
