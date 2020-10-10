Genevieve MARSHALL

MARSHALL, Genevieve Ann 79, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away October 4, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister, and aunt who will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. She was born June 8, 1941 in McLeansboro, Illinois to Mary Ben Morris and Clarence William "Bill" Witt. A terrible tragedy struck her family in 1951, when her father was killed as the result of an automobile accident April 26 in Chase, Kansas. Genevieve and her family returned to St. Petersburg after her father's death. Another tragedy would strike when Genevieve contracted polio as a child and was hospitalized for six months. Genevieve attended St. Petersburg High School and graduated in June 1959. She was named Homecoming Queen at St. Petersburg High School in June 1959. She went on to attend the University of Florida. After college, she married Frank Peters in 1963 in St. Petersburg. Genevieve and Frank had a daughter, Kimberly on August 31, 1965. They divorced in August 1980. For many years, Genevieve worked as a legal assistant at the law offices of Thomas Marr and later for Ellis and Bradley, a law firm in St. Petersburg. She married Ben Marshall May 29, 1984 in St. Petersburg, Florida. They enjoyed traveling around the country together and were very active in the lives of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Genevieve enjoyed singing and was an active member of Sweet Adelines for many years. Genevieve died in St. Petersburg October 4, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her husband, Ben Marshall; granddaughters, Nicole and Therese Stemm; brother, William Witt; and great-granddaughters, Lexi and Lily. Sadly, her daughter, Kimberly, died September 3, 2012.



