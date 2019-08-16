Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve ROBINSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBINSON, Genevieve May 83, died peacefully July 14, 2019 in McMinn-ville, TN, after a brief struggle with dementia. Jenny was born Genevieve May Groover November 10, 1935, in Carbondale, PA, the daughter of William and Pauline Groover. Jenny thoroughly enjoyed cooking for friends and family and was a gifted seamstress. In addition to raising her son, Thomas Anderson (deceased), she also served as a quality control manager for several sewing companies. Jenny was predeceased by her husbands, Henry Anderson, Gerald Ralston, and William Robinson; and her siblings, Clarence, Ruth, and William. Jenny is survived by her sister, Geraldine; and her grandchildren, Kimberly, Wendy, Kelly, and Bradley. There will be a private graveside service for family and friends at the New Milford Old Cemetery, New Milford, PA August 31 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to San Antonio Elementary School Memorial Garden 32416 Darby Road, Dade City, FL 33525.

