In Loving Memory of Genorice Elaine Winters 7/6/1960 - 10/16/2005 Genorice, We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone; for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide; and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Love, Mom, Dad, Fred II, Leisa, and family

In Loving Memory of Genorice Elaine Winters 7/6/1960 - 10/16/2005 Genorice, We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone; for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide; and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Love, Mom, Dad, Fred II, Leisa, and family Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 16, 2019

