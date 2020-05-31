PARMER, Geoffrey Edward 53, died April 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Marie-Louise Samuels-Parmer; son, Joseph Parmer; mother, Emily Parmer; brother, Jonathan (Tamera) Jett-Parmer; sister, Jennifer (Duncan) McMillan; brother-in-law, Stephen (Angi) Samuels; father-in-law, Norman (Faye) Samuels; a niece; and nephews. Geoffrey was a kind, gregarious soul with a spot-on quick wit who generated warmth and humor everywhere he went. He was President of the Jesuit High School Class of 1985 and attended the University of Florida, the University of South Florida and Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. He was an accomplished lawyer, skilled in the courtroom and dedicated to his clients. He was a loving, proud father who coached his son's teams at Palma Ceia Little League, where he was known for his kindness and fairness. He never missed his son's baseball games or music recitals, even when his illness forced him to attend a concert in a wheelchair. He was a dedicated husband of 19 years. When the family travelled to London in 2018, a London cab driver proclaimed "You've been a real diamond, mate." And he was. The family held a private memorial due to Covid-19. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 16, 2021, 4 pm, at Tampa Garden Club, 2629 Bayshore Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Joseph Parmer Educational Trust, 405 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. #244, Tampa, FL 33609.



