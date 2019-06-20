BRAID, Geoffrey R.
34, passed away on May 15, 2019 in Newburgh, NY. He was born on March 3, 1985 in Plattsburgh, NY to George W. and Gina (Zeh) Braid. Geoff grew up in Port Richey, Florida. He excelled in sports and was an avid bodybuilder, loved getting tatoos, and his dog Paisley. He joined the Air Force in the fall of 2008, serving in TACP unit until the summer of 2015 as a SSGT. He was predeceased by his mother, Gina Braid. He is survived by his father, George Braid; stepmothers, Vickie (Carver) Braid and Winnie (Ward) Braid; grandmother, Pat Blaise; and many relatives and friends from Florida and New York. The Memorial Service with Air Force Honors will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:30 pm, at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue in Bushnell. A Stor mo Chroi. Beloved Son.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019