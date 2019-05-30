HUDOCK, George A. Sr. USAF (Ret.)
age 86, of Tampa, FL, passed away on May 24, 2019. He proudly served his country during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. George is survived by his wife, Arlene; his sons, Michael and James Hudock; daughters, Teresa Rodriguez and Michelle Schmiedt (Joe); grandchildren, Eric and Marc Miles, Danielle and Christina Rodriguez, Nicole Shiffer, and Adam Hudock; and one great-grandson, Gavin Miles. He was preceded by George A. Jr. Visitation will be from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the funeral home, 1602 W. Waters Ave. Mass will be at 10 am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 10110 N. Central Ave., Tampa, with interment following 1 pm, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Children's' Home, 11415 Hope International Dr., Tampa, FL, 33625.
