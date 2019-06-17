RITZ, George A.
age 83, of St. Pete Beach and former resident of Detroit and Trenton, MI, died on June 15, 2019. He was United States Navy veteran, and was employed by Ford Motor Company for 45 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Agnes Ritz; son, George C. Ritz; daughter, Michele Jahs (Michael); and sister, Camelia Goeman. Beach Memorial Chapel, St. Pete Beach (727) 360-5577. For condolences please visit online
beachmememorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 17, 2019