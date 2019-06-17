George A. RITZ

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. RITZ.
Service Information
Beach Memorial Chapel
301 COREY AVE
St Pete Beach, FL
33706
(727)-360-5577
Obituary
Send Flowers

RITZ, George A.

age 83, of St. Pete Beach and former resident of Detroit and Trenton, MI, died on June 15, 2019. He was United States Navy veteran, and was employed by Ford Motor Company for 45 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Agnes Ritz; son, George C. Ritz; daughter, Michele Jahs (Michael); and sister, Camelia Goeman. Beach Memorial Chapel, St. Pete Beach (727) 360-5577. For condolences please visit online

beachmememorialchapel.com

logo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Pete Beach, FL   (727) 360-5577
funeral home direction icon