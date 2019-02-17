SCHUMACHER, George A. Jr.
96, passed away peacefully Feb. 14, 2019, at Suncoast Hospice, Oldsmar, FL. He was born May 19, 1922 in Albion, MI. He was the son of George A. Schumacher Sr. and Darleen Carr Schumacher. George was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather with a kind heart and generous nature. He will long be remembered and missed by his family and many friends whose lives he touched. He graduated from Albion High School and then enrolled at the University of Michigan. He was pledged to the Sigma Nu fraternity and enlisted in the Army Air Corps two years later. He applied to and was accepted in Aviation Cadet Officers Training School. He was sent to Boca Raton, FL, and later to Yale University where he was commissioned a 2nd Lt., Armament and Bombsight Officer. After serving at many airfields he was sent to Mather Field, Sacramento, CA, where he met the love of his life, Bonnie Jene Eighmy. They were married at the Base Chapel May 30, 1945. After he was promoted to Captain in the Air Corps, he was sent to Hawaii where he served as the Armament and Bomb Sight Officer. After the war he returned to the University of Michigan, and graduated with a degree in Economics. He was employed for many years as a sales representative for large wholesale hardware distributors. Bonnie and George's two sons, Randall Carl and Russell Thomas were born in Saginaw, MI. Later, the family moved to North Carolina when George joined Cooper Tools. In 1980, George and Bonnie moved to Florida and George became the regional sales manager until his retirement in 1987. He served as a volunteer at Countryside Hospital and Hospice. He was an active member of St. Alfred's Episcopal Church where he attended the Men's Prayer Group and assisted with Bereavement and Pastoral Care. George is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bonnie Jene Schumacher; son, Randall Carl Schumacher; grandson, Adam Carlton Schumacher and wife, Kristin of Raleigh, NC; and great-grandsons, Eli and Riley; grandson, Kyle Landon Schumacher of Lubbock, TX; and sister, Mary Mohrman of Belleville, IL. His second son, Russell Thomas Schumacher, preceded George in death. A memorial service and reception will be held for George at 11 am, Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Alfred's Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Alfred's Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019