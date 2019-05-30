George A. USF (Ret.) HUDOCK Sr.

Guest Book
  • "Our sweet & kind Uncle George you will be missed! You..."
    - Amy, Jim, Meagan, & Rachel O'Neil
  • "My sincerest condolences to the Hudock Family for the loss..."
    - JKH/JW
Service Information
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL
33604
(813)-932-6157
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
10110 N. Central Ave
Tampa, FL
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HUDOCK, George A. Sr.

USF (Ret.)

age 86, of Tampa, FL, passed away on May 24, 2019. He proudly served his country during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. George is survived by his wife, Arlene; his sons, Michael and James Hudock; daughters, Teresa Rodriguez and Michelle Schmiedt (Joe); grandchildren, Eric and Marc Miles, Danielle and Christina Rodriguez, Nicole Shiffer, and Adam Hudock; and one great-grandson, Gavin Miles. He was preceded by George A. Jr. Visitation will be from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the funeral home, 1602 W. Waters Ave. Mass will be at 10 am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 10110 N. Central Ave., Tampa, with interment following at 12:30 pm, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Children's' Home, 11415 Hope International Dr., Tampa, FL, 33625.

Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157

logo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 30 to May 31, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.