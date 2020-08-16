1/
George AURIEMMA
AURIEMMA, George D. III was born Feb. 28, 1972 and passed Aug. 6, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Laura; children, Jessica, Shianne, Kaine Auriemma, and Laurence Owens; parents, Brenda and Ron Altice and George and Angie Auriemma; sisters, Andrea and Rebecca Auriemma, and Veronica Gabor (Ryan); grandchildren, Weston and Presley Pierce; nieces, Cynthia Francisco, Skyelynn Berry, and Ariya Gabor; nephews, Blake Francisco, Ryan, Dylan, and Jordan Gabor. A celebration of life will be held on Reddington Shores Beach Aug. 22 at 7:45 pm and can be viewed on facebook live on George Aur. Also George's art will be displayed on that facebook site and will be available for reprint on canvas. Proceeds will go to his family. In leiu of flowers, contributions can be sent to PO BOX 4815 Seminole, FL 33775. George was an entrepreneur whose love for life and taking that next step forward showed in his every action. Legacy.com will be available to send condolences to family.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
