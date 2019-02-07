George B. FORD

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Ms. Tookes, I am so sorry for your loss. Please find..."
    - Christine Brown
  • "Thinking of you and your family with love ,and if you some..."
    - sonia Charles
  • "I send my deepest condolences to the Ford Family."
    - Cheryl Greene

FORD, George B.

61, of St. Petersburg transitioned Jan. 30, 2019. He is survived by dearest companion, Johnnie L. Tookes; his sons, John H. Ford, Antwann D. Ford, George Ford Jr., and Christopher Lindsey; daughters, Lakelia Tookes and Christina Lindsey; brothers, Gilbert R. Ford (Joyce), Gary L. Ross, and John King; sisters, Etta P. Williams, Brenda Oliver (Richard), and Harriet Ford; 20 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 am, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Lawson Funeral Home

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019
