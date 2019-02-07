FORD, George B.
61, of St. Petersburg transitioned Jan. 30, 2019. He is survived by dearest companion, Johnnie L. Tookes; his sons, John H. Ford, Antwann D. Ford, George Ford Jr., and Christopher Lindsey; daughters, Lakelia Tookes and Christina Lindsey; brothers, Gilbert R. Ford (Joyce), Gary L. Ross, and John King; sisters, Etta P. Williams, Brenda Oliver (Richard), and Harriet Ford; 20 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 am, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Lawson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019