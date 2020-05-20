George BOWERS
BOWERS, George 93, of New Port Richey, Florida, went to his Heavenly Home May 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Helen and son, George Robert "Bob" Bowers. George is survived by his daughter, Lyn Hill (Bowers) and son-in-law, Thomas Hill III; son, Mark L. Bowers and daughter-in-law, Mary Bowers; grandchildren, Stacy Merickel, Heather Conner, Laurie Benson, Thomas Hill IV; and eight great-grandchildren. George led a colorful life. He was a veteran of WWII U.S. Navy Seabees. He trusted the Lord as his savior after his military service and gave his life to the ministry as a pastor. 53 years ago, he founded Christian Clippings. George was most loved and will be sorely missed. Dobies Funeral Home, Congress

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
