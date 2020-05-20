BOWERS, George 93, of New Port Richey, Florida, went to his Heavenly Home May 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Helen and son, George Robert "Bob" Bowers. George is survived by his daughter, Lyn Hill (Bowers) and son-in-law, Thomas Hill III; son, Mark L. Bowers and daughter-in-law, Mary Bowers; grandchildren, Stacy Merickel, Heather Conner, Laurie Benson, Thomas Hill IV; and eight great-grandchildren. George led a colorful life. He was a veteran of WWII U.S. Navy Seabees. He trusted the Lord as his savior after his military service and gave his life to the ministry as a pastor. 53 years ago, he founded Christian Clippings. George was most loved and will be sorely missed. Dobies Funeral Home, Congress



