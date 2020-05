Or Copy this URL to Share

Share George's life story with friends and family

Share George's life story with friends and family

BOYD, George A. Jr. of St Petersburg passed Thursday, May 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving family. A private Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11 am at McRae chapel. "A McRae Service"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store