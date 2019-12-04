Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 (813)-737-3128 Funeral service 11:00 AM Plant City church of Christ 315 N. Wilder Rd. Plant City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, George Marvin 74, passed away at his home in Ruskin December 1, 2019. He fought the good fight. He has finished the course. He has kept the faith. Marvin is survived by his bride of 55 years, Linda; one daughter, Lisa Brown Fox (Raymond); one grandson, Matthew Brown Fox; two loving sisters, Frances Williamson and Jeanette Spinks along with many nephews and nieces; and friends all over the world. Marvin had a burning desire to farm, a passion to succeed, a willingness to take risks, and the vision to pursue innovative solutions to conserve and protect the farming industry. He grew, branded, and shipped Florida strawberries throughout the eastern U.S. and parts of Canada. Traveling the world doing his own research, Marvin was a pioneer in using drip irrigation, developed a hydroponic system to grow strawberry plants, and was instrumental in developing and patenting specialized equipment to form strawberry rows, which is still in use today. He also built comfortable, affordable housing for his workers. He was constantly in search of new methods to benefit all strawberry growers. Marvin worked with the University of Florida, North Carolina State University, and the University of California, along with many California growers and shippers. He was a strong supporter of the Florida Strawberry Growers' Association, Florida Gulf Coast Research and Education Center, North American Strawberry Growers' Association, Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association, and Florida Farm Bureau. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 5, at 11 am, at Plant City church of Christ, 315 N. Wilder Rd., Plant City with interment at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marvin's name to Florida College in Temple Terrace or to the Florida Strawberry Growers' Association. Expressions of condolence at:

