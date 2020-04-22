BROWN, George F. Jr. passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 73. George was born November 3, 1946 to Edith and George Brown in Johnstown, PA. George is survived by his children, Donald and Kelly Brown; daughter-in-law, Melanie; and his grandson, Harrison. Regrettably, in the current environment no memorial service will be held. The family asks if you wish to make a gift, donations in George's memory can be made to the Nancy L. Brown Memorial Fund in care of Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2020