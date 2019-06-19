Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George C. SCOTT Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCOTT, George C. Jr.



97, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Scott; wife, JoAnn Scott; father, George C. Scott; mother, Gertrude Scott; and brother, Douglas Scott. He is survived by son, Jeff Scott (Mary); daughter, Barb Davison (Jim); grandchildren, John Scott, Kathy Olson (Jon), and Mark Scott; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A graduate of Washburn High School, George attended Grinnell College into his junior year, then joined the Navy during World War II and became a pilot, training other pilots in California and Florida. George's entire career was in photo finishing: 30 years as Sales Manager with Pako Photo, seven years in sales with Photo Control, and finally 35 years with Reedy Photo in St. Petersburg. In his later years, he alternated time at work with time on the golf course right out his back door. Memorial gathering will be held at 2 pm, at American Legion Post 125, 6440 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33707. Private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a .





