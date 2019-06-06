WINN, George C.
passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 87. In his final days as always, he enjoyed time with family and friends. Born in 1931 in Lakeland, FL, George graduated from Lakeland High School in 1949. He received a Naval ROTC scholarship to Tulane University, from which he earned a Bachelor of Laws in 1954. Upon graduation he was commissioned in the U.S. Navy and served on the destroyer USS Cowell out of San Diego, CA, on cruise in the Far East following the Korean War. After three years of active duty, he served in the Navy Reserves until 1967. In 1957, George moved with his wife and young family to Tampa, FL, to practice law at Fowler White, where he quickly made partner. He was President of the Young Lawyers Division of the Florida Bar, president of the Jaycees, and on the University of Tampa Foundation Board. In 1971 he moved to Virginia to pursue business interests. George remarried and returned to Tampa in 1983 to open a private law practice at Winn & Associates, from which he retired in 1999. After retirement he remained active as an investor and consultant for several successful family businesses. George was an avid bridge player, a voracious reader and sports enthusiast. He loved to travel with his family, spending many vacations on his boat in the Bahamas and Virgin Islands, as well as skiing in Colorado. George is predeceased by his parents, Scott and Anna Boskey Winn; and brother-in-law, Jack Pridgen. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy Rakita Winn; children, Scott Winn II (Sally), Kathy Ervin (John), Mary Francis Roebuck (Stephen), Matthew Winn (Amanda), and Megan Wendell (Andrew); sister, Shirley Pridgen; grandchildren, Avery, Charlie and Andrew Winn; John (Ana), Jason and Sam Ervin; Kate and Chelsea Parker; Everett Winn; and Connor and Scarlett Wendell; and former spouse, Mary Myers Winn. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 2 pm at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606. Interment will take place on Monday, June 10 at 10 am at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, please honor George's commitment to supporting youth by making a donation to Hyde Park United Methodist's Dunbar Elementary magnet initiative (https://hydeparkumc.org/give) or Starting Right, Now (http://startingrightnow.org/). Please visit his online guestbook at www.blountcurrymacdill.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019