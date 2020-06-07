COUPE, George H. 95, of Palm Harbor, passed on May 26, 2020 in Riverview, FL. He is a loving father, grandfather, WWII Veteran, pilot, and longtime family physician and FAA Examiner. Born in Falls City, NE, 1924, he joined the Army/AF, WWII, and later earned a pharmaceutical degree, U of NE. He later attended Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, MO and became an Osteopathic Physician. His 57 year practice was based in Clearwater, also practicing in Cedar Key and Crystal River, FL. He was instrumental in advancing Osteopaths through lobbying in Florida and was a past president of the Osteopathic Association. He is survived by two daughters, Anne Latsko (Matthew), Patricia Solano (Daniel); wife, Janice Coupe; eight grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert Gangel (Marilyn); two nieces, Alice Ward (Charles), Mary Sue Sommers (Matthew). He is prede-ceased by son, Eugene Coupe; brother, Eugene Coupe; sister, Marilyn Gangel (Robert). Per George's wishes, no funeral will be held. Curlew Hill Memory Gardens



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store