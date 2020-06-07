George Coupe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COUPE, George H. 95, of Palm Harbor, passed on May 26, 2020 in Riverview, FL. He is a loving father, grandfather, WWII Veteran, pilot, and longtime family physician and FAA Examiner. Born in Falls City, NE, 1924, he joined the Army/AF, WWII, and later earned a pharmaceutical degree, U of NE. He later attended Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, MO and became an Osteopathic Physician. His 57 year practice was based in Clearwater, also practicing in Cedar Key and Crystal River, FL. He was instrumental in advancing Osteopaths through lobbying in Florida and was a past president of the Osteopathic Association. He is survived by two daughters, Anne Latsko (Matthew), Patricia Solano (Daniel); wife, Janice Coupe; eight grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert Gangel (Marilyn); two nieces, Alice Ward (Charles), Mary Sue Sommers (Matthew). He is prede-ceased by son, Eugene Coupe; brother, Eugene Coupe; sister, Marilyn Gangel (Robert). Per George's wishes, no funeral will be held. Curlew Hill Memory Gardens

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved