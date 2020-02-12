DAICOFF M.D., George Ronald Sr. 89, of St. Petersburg, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his five children, Susan, Nicholas, George Jr., Catherine "Missy", and Mark Daicoff; and his two grandchildren, Arizona and Graylin Baskin. George was a well-loved, well-known, renowned cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon in the St. Petersburg area since 1976. He touched and saved many lives through his nearly 50 years as a surgeon. George had many passions outside of the operating room including traveling with family, fishing in Belize, "jogging" down North Shore Drive, and most notably enjoying jazz music. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in George's honor to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay at https://rmhctampabay.org/. A family gathering will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at Brett Funeral Home. Online memorial and guestbook are at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020