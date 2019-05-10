DOW, George E.
95, of Tampa passed away May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, William Clinton Dow, he is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nora; son, Michael and his wife, Janet; daughter-in-law, Karen Dow; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 2:30-3:30 pm, Sunday, May 12, at Blount & Curry-West, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Monday, May 13, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 8220 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Florida National Cemetery at 1:30 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2019