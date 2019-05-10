George E. Dow (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL
33635
(813)-814-4444
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL 33635
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
8220 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Obituary
DOW, George E.

95, of Tampa passed away May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, William Clinton Dow, he is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nora; son, Michael and his wife, Janet; daughter-in-law, Karen Dow; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 2:30-3:30 pm, Sunday, May 12, at Blount & Curry-West, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Monday, May 13, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 8220 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Florida National Cemetery at 1:30 pm.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2019
